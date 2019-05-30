Exciting and varied works of art from Galashiels Studio club’s annual exhibition

The annual exhibition of Galashiels Studio Club is now on in Old Gala House, Galashiels until June 9.

Visitors can expect to see a wide range of work from landscapes and portraits to abstract painting from new and well-known Border artists. One of the longest serving members of the club is Iain McCann, whose pastel paintings are always much admired. His work, ‘Strawberries’ features in the publicity poster for this year’s exhibition. Iain is also the exhibition organiser, contacting members and then curating the paintings and hanging them. Indeed, without his efforts, the exhibition would not be what it is.

Come along and see what the members of the club produce. Most of the work is for sale and there are also cards and craft work for sale.

Old Gala House is open from 10am to 4pm. Admission free.