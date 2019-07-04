Easyriders to roll further across the Borders

Easyriders, the project which encourages more women in the Borders to get on their bikes, returned earlier this year, with sessions in Selkirk, Peebles and Galashiels.

The project is now set to travel to new areas around the region and launch in Hawick, Kelso and Jedburgh this August.

The programme, operated by award winning organisations Hillside Outside Ltd and cycling tuition providers Ridelines, offers free women-only sessions that promise to improve cycling confidence, skills and fitness all in a social, relaxed atmosphere.

There are a number of different sessions in each area scheduled to work around day-to-day life and working hours.

Funded by Paths For All and Transport Scotland’s ‘Smarter Choices, Smarter Places’ initiative the programme also sets out to promote a healthier lifestyle and demonstrate the ease of cycling as an alternative mode of transport, particularly for the shorter more local journeys.

In 2018 the project was a great success with over 200 women across the Borders participating, 90% of whom say they would now opt for the bike over the car for shorter journeys. With these new sessions and locations 2019 is shaping up to be even more successful.

The courses begin on August 21 in Kelso and Jedburgh and all sessions are free to take part in.

You might even be inspired to take part in the Tour O The Borders, a closed road sportive event held on September 1. Starting in Peebles the route follows traffic free back roads through stunning scenery.

Full details of all locations and dates can be found on the Easyriders website (www.easyriders.cc).

There are only eight places available at each session, to ensure a more beneficial experience to all participants, so places are limited. For more information call Harley Lothian at Hillside Outside Ltd - 01721 588050.