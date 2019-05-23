Celebrating the very best of local produce

Eyemouth’s premier event celebrating all that is unique, delicious and memorable about the Borders, takes place on June 1.

Kirk Square Fair is a foodie fun filled day showcasing local businesses, local people and local produce.

From beers, wine, Kombucha and gins, cheese, yoghurt and ice-cream, biscuits and baking, cakes, confectionery, to street food, burgers and pies - there’s something to tempt everyone to visit the fair.

And this year it is not just food and drink. There will be stalls selling candles and melts, hand knits, furnishings and fashions, accessories and jewellery and plants,

The fair begins with a Coffee Morning in the Mason’s Hall run by The Rotary Club of Eyemouth & District at 9.30am.

At 11am the fair gets underway, where in the Kirk Square (in front of Eyemouth museum) and along Manse Road there will be a wealth of delicious mouth-watering food, locally brewed beers and other refreshments to tempt the taste buds - and there are even more stalls than ever before this year.

Throughout the day there will be busking and musical performances by Eyemouth High School pupils and a number of cookery demonstrations, taking place in Splash on Harbour Road, thanks to Dave Hodson of Food Punks fame. Food Punks encourage the use of local and seasonal food, to reduce food waste and to encourage people to grow their own food.

For the children, there is Kids Crafts sessions taking place in the Mason’s Hall from 12pm until 3pm, a storytelling session upstairs in Eyemouth Museum and lots of other fun activities for kids (and adults!) to take part in.

Entry to the fair is free, with voluntary donations from those attending and enjoying the fair gratefully received. The donations will be put towards the event costs.

Lots of fun for all the family!