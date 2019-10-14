Britain’s newest saint helped bring Catholicism to the Borders

The links to the Borders of Britain’s newest saint, John Henry Newman, are being celebrated at Abbotsford next month.

The 19th century theologian and poet, who was canonised on Sunday, October 13 by Pope Francis, was instumental in the building of various Roman Catholic churches in the region.

Newman scholar Monsignor Roderick Strange will give a talk on the new saint at Sir Walter Scott’s former home of Abbotsford on Wednesday, November 6 at 7pm.

The talk, titled “Abbotsford: A Spiritual Oasis” looks at how St John Henry Newman stayed at Abbotsford with Scott’s granddaughter Charlotte and her husband James Hope Scott.

The event will also include a visit to the chapel, where Newman’s vestments and a selection of items he gifted to the family are on display.

There will also be the opportunity to look around the Hope Scott Wing, where Newman once stayed, which is now Abbotsford’s five-star self-catering accommodation.

Newman’s most important visit to Abbotsford was in the summer of 1872, when he stayed for two months. During this time, he undertook many conversions and, with James Hope Scott, paved the way for the foundation of several Catholic churches in the Borders.

Newman was also said to be a leading light in the movement to convert British people to Catholicism.

The cardinal went on to found the Oratory at Birmingham in 1848 and through his writings spoke to many about the issues of faith, education and conscience. He died in England in 1890 aged 89.

To become a saint, however, you need to have preformed miracles, accredited by the Vatican.

Newman has been credited with curing a man’s spinal disease and a woman’s unstoppable bleeding after they prayed to him. Both were present at his canonisation.

Mgr. Roderick Strange is Professor of Theology at St Mary’s University, Twickenham, the only faith-based university within the London area. He has written and lectured on Newman extensively and has worked as an adviser to the BBC, most notably during the papal visit to the UK in 2010 when Newman was beatified.

In September, Mgr. Strange published his latest work, Newman: The heart of holiness.

Tickets, £8, can be booked by visiting the Abbotsford website https://scottsabbotsford.com/