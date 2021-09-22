Breaking Bru - New musical mixing chips with Scotland's 'other national drink' to make deadly drug cocktail is Edinburgh bound
If you've missed your regular fix of live theatre over the last 18 months or so, Spuds, a new sung-through musical comedy, might be just be the hit you’re looking for.
Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article
You’ll have heard of chips and cheese, but chips cooked in ‘Iron Brew’?
Described as being akin to 'Breaking Bad with a Glesca accent,' Andy McGregor’s Spuds tells the story of David McGonagall, a middle class man living in a very nice house just off the Byres Road in Glasgow's West End.
After the death of his wife, the family's chief earner, David is left struggling to pay the bills until a chance encounter between some chips and a bottle of knock off Iron Brew leads him and his daughter Daisy to discover Spuds, an orange chip that gives a high like no other.
Within days, David is on the road to success, selling his wares throughout the city, but soon people start to get ill and the drug is banned... but David refuses to stop producing his favoured fries and soon builds a huge criminal empire, but at what cost.
The show started as a small idea about a man who mixes ‘Iron Brew’ with chips to create a new drug, an idea that was enough to earn its writer and director a commission for a Play, a Pie, and a Pint in 2017. Featuring Richard Conlon, Joanne McGuiness and Darren Brownlie under the musical direction of Gavin Whitworth, the original production played to critical acclaim and sold-out houses.
Now it's back, coming to the Assembly Roxy on Saturday, October 2, for one night only, with new cast member Ewan Somers stepping in to play the part of Toni, the greatest chip fryer in the west.
McGregor says, "With theatres finally reopening Spuds is a chance for audiences to watch top class performers performing laugh out loud material in an intimate setting that doesn't cost half a weeks wages. It's a show that feels exactly what we need right now, an hour and a bit of high quality, escapist, entertainment. We are sure the show will appeal to a city like Edinburgh, a place famous for its comedy."
If a musical tale of grief, greed, and chip grease ticks your boxes? Spuds is for you.
Tickets £12 from assemblyroxy.com