Annual event at the Haining set to be fine and Dandie

One of Selkirk’s most popular events - the Haining Dandie Derby - takes place at the Georgian mansion on Saturday, June 1.

The Dandie Dinmont terrier takes its distinctive name from a character in Walter Scott’s second Waverley Novel, Guy Mannering, published in 1815.

Scott had become interested in the breed during visits to nearby estates, impressed by how hard working and skilled they were.

Despite being one of the most ancient and historic of all Scotland’s breeds, the Dandie Dinmont is also one of its rarest, having been on the Kennel Club’s list of vulnerable native breeds for over 14 years.

On average, fewer than 100 are born in the UK and just over 300 worldwide annually, making it one of the most endangered dog breeds in the world.

To promote the breed, Shona and Kenny Allan, of Eyemouth in Berwickshire, organise the annual event at the Haining, once home to Old Ginger, the dog from whom all modern-day Dandies can trace their roots.

Shona said: “The Dandie Derby is now the main social event for the breed, and this year more than 70 Dandies are entered for the fun race.

“It is great way to meet fellow Dandie owners in an informal event and for potential owners to see the breed.”

The Derby starts at 2pm hours and there are four classes - Open, Novice, Veteran and Puppy. A new event the Dandie Rally which starts at 11am.

To entry your Dandie email dandiederby@hotmail.com.

Do you harbour secret desires to be Robin Hood?

Why not try your hand at archery with Barons Folly Archers at Bowhill House, Selkirk.

Whether you are an expert or merely a beginner, the club will ensure you have a great experience. Shooting helps teach self-motivation, patience, and calmness.

And if you want to take up a new hobby, tuition is available. Prices from £3, suitable for ages 6+.

Sessions are available on Sunday, June 2, July 7, August 4 and September 1, from 11am-3pm.

To book a place telephone Bowhill House on 01750 22204 or email: info@bowhillhouse.co.uk.