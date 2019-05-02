There is a lot to be said for alt folk group The Little Unsaid

Up-and-coming alternative folk act The Little Unsaid are the next act for Selkirk’s String Jam Club music fans.

Winners of the Steve Reid InNOVAtion Award for boundary-pushing new music creators, The Little Unsaid have become one of the UK’s must-see rising live acts for their innovative music and compelling stage presence.

Originally the brainchild of West Yorkshire multi-instrumentalist, producer, poet and songwriter, John Elliott, The Little Unsaid is a growing community of touring musicians and producers, blending folk, electronica, orchestral music, alt-pop and meticulous songwriting with John’s ethereal vocals.

The 4-piece line-up consists of main man John Elliott and long-time collaborators, Tim Heymerdinger (drums), Alison D’Souza (strings and FX) and Mariya Brachkova (Moog bass and backing vocals).

The Selkirk date is one of only four the group are playing in Scotland - the others being in Dundee, Glasgow and Inverness - to promote their latest album, Atomise.

The Little Unsaid self-released several albums before signing with Reveal Records in 2018. The critically-acclaimed Imagined Hymns & Chaingang Mantras album (2017) was recorded with Radiohead engineer and film score producer Graeme Stewart. What made the album so ground-breaking was the sweeping, cinematic quality to the album’s ten deeply personal and powerfully honest songs, which John had written whilst recovering from PTSD which brought his life and music career to a temporary standstill.

Their genre-hopping sound is all their own but echoes the intensity and melancholic overtones of greats such as Nick Cave and Leonard Cohen. Their electric, emotionally-charged performances are at the heart of their identity. “These songs were all born out of a search for meaning in the darkness we all find ourselves in at some point in our lives,” John explains, “and for me and the band, getting out there and sharing them with people is a really powerful thing. That magic that occurs when the music and the energy of an audience creates sparks, that’s what we’re always chasing. There’s an immense feeling of unity in those moments, and I think we all need that more than ever right now.”

The Little Unsaid can be heard at The County Hotel, Selkirk on May 11 at 7.30pm. Tickets £14 from www.eventbrite.co.uk or 01750 705000.