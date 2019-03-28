You are invited to Pongo’s party at Marty MacDonald’s farm

Live Borders presents Pongo’s Party, a lively farmyard frolic from the team who brought you Marty MacDonald’s Farm, on Wednesday, April 10 at Hawick Town Hall.

Today is the day that Pongo the Pig has been waiting for - that’s right, it’s his birthday!

He’s been dropping hints to his friends all year, so is looking forward to a fantastic party... but the trouble is, nobody seems to remember!

Molly-Moo the Cow is making a mess baking, Sheena the Sheep is rehearsing with her band, Sally the Scarecrow is in the middle of decorating and even Marty MacDonald is tied up with his parcels - whatever can they be up to?

And as if that wasn’t bad enough, it looks as though someone is taking Pongo’s birthday presents too – whoever can it be?

Come dressed in your best party clothes and help make Pongo’s Party a day to remember, by joining in a show full of fun, songs and laughter – play in a huge children’s band and take part in the town’s biggest ever game of pass the parcel!

With a colourful farmyard and host of loveable puppet characters, Pongo’s Party is a family show particularly suitable for 2 – 7 year olds – and includes a special guest appearance by the Easter Bunny himself!

Coming from a team that includes some of the country’s best talent in children’s entertainment, the Marty MacDonald’s Farm brand is gaining a national reputation. Created and presented by Martin Parsons (Playdays Live, Sooty’s Magic Castle) and Kate Ashmead (Tweenies, Thomas & Friends Live!) and with original direction by one of the top names in the field, Playschool Presenter and BBC Tweenies’ creator, Iain Lauchlan. Alongside them, CBeebies’ Justin Fletcher, aka Mr Tumble (Justin’s House, Something Special, Gigglebiz) and Nicole Davis (Topsy & Tim, School of Silence) are the voices of Pongo the Pig and Molly-Moo the Cow! (Please note that Justin & Nicole do not appear in person).

Songs include: The Wheels On The Bus, Pat-A-Cake, I Am The Music Man, Old MacDonald Had A Farm, Twinkle Twinkle Little Star and many more!

Pongo’s Party is a fantastic way of introducing the young generation to live performances with a simple but effective story.

Pongo’s Party starts at 1.30pm.

Tickets £10 from www.liveborders.org.uk.