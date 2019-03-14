Who-done-it keeps audience guessing until the last minute

Lauder Amateur Dramatic Society (L.A.D.S.) celebrates its 70th anniversary this year.

First established in 1949, their first public performance was held in Selkirk at the SCDA festival in January 1950. The play, The Wee Comic by Donald Kelly, was quite an undertaking for a new drama group. Since that first performance, the club has gone from strength to strength, and only missed four productions in this time. The last 70 years has seen many changes, but the main aim of L.A.D.S. has remained the same, “to entertain the audiences and give pleasure to the people of Lauderdale”.

This year’s production, A Tomb With A View, a comedy thriller written by Norman Robbins, takes place in Monument House - the home of the Tomb Family. This who-done-it mystery has as many twists as a corkscrew, and will keep the audience guessing until the last minute. Be prepared to sit on the edge of your seats and to feel shivers down your spine, coupled with some hilarity from the sinister Tomb Family and their associates.

This years anniversary production is “a not to be missed event”. Enter Lauder Public Hall and spend a few hours in an atmosphere of the ridiculous. Sip a little of Emily’s home made punch - if you dare, and enjoy an evening by L.A.D.S. as so many have done over the years.

A Tomb With A View can be seen in Lauder Public Hall from March 20-23 at 7.30pm. Tickets available from Lauder Community & Leisure Centre, free glass of wine and cheese included. Table bookings call Gail on 01578 722885 or text 07960366911.

Volunteers Wanted

Thirlestane Castle, Lauder is holding a Volunteers’ Open Morning on Friday, March 22.

Thirlestane Castle Trust is appealing to anyone who may have some spare time, even if it is just a half day every so often, to consider joining their friendly team. People are needed to help in the shop and to meet and greet people, so it doesn’t matter if history is not your passion, they just want people who will help to give visitors a great experience.

The Open Morning will introduce potential volunteers to the castle, show them around and introduce the rest of the team.

For further information, visit www.thirlestanecastle.co.uk, email enquiries@thirlestanecastle.co.uk or call 01578 722430.