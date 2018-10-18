we are what we build around us

Carol Ann Crawford stars as Magda in Stuff, a new play that has its world premiere at the Eastgate Theatre, Peebles on Friday, October 19.

Stuff is about the hoarding of memories, emotions and things. Today the Council is coming to clear Magda’s house. She must find a way to deal with the constant shifting of stuff in her house and her head, as she revisits the past and struggles with the present to find a way to face the future.

It’s the cupboard where gas and electric meters lurk at the back completely inaccessible because of everything else stored in there, those beautiful clothes that will never be worn again, children’s toys (even baby clothes), the rash buys hung in the wardrobe that still have the label on them. It is all stuff.

Told with humour and tenderness this will resonate in its view of our attachment to things, and our need for attachment to each other.

This world premiere follows on from the success of the collaboration on Threads (2015), between Muriel Romanes - award winning former Artistic Director of Stellar Quines - The List, The Carousel, The Deliverance and acclaimed writer Sylvia Dow Blinded by the Light (Traverse Theatre), It’s Only Words (Oran Mor).

Scotland’s most acclaimed artist John Byrne brings his own inimitable style to the set design for Stuff. Byrne and Romanes have a long standing creative working partnership with Byrne designing the three sets for The Jennifer Tremblay Trilogy.

Threads toured the Scottish Borders in 2015 bringing the stories of the women working in Borders mill industry to life. It was developed out of the project Knit2 Together where Dow and Romanes met with local women to hear their stories of them and their families working in the mills.

This is a moving story about everyday life how holding on to treasures can become an inability to let go of anything and where every object takes on an equal value.

This is a relevant and contemporary issue of our time that many people can relate to but find hard to deal with.

Stuff will also be performed at the MacArts, Galashiels on October 24, Heart of Hawick on October 25 and Smailholm Village Hall on October 26.