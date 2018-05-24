Shattered explores the themes of grief, isolation and loss

Shattered, a new play written by Lisa Nicoll, will be performed at MacArts, Galashiels on May 30.

Inspired by interviews and life experiences, Shattered deals with the universal themes of grief, loss and isolation as well as the things that are left unsaid between the people to whom we are sometimes the closest.

Three years on from the sudden death of their baby, Lucy and Ben are struggling to find some kind of normality in their fractured world. Lucy focuses, as she has for the last few months, on the people on the street who she watches day in and day out from her window, telling stories of them like a TV boxed set. She wants to be part of it all again. She wants to be close to Ben again. Ben wants to be close to her and tries through humour and dancing to do this.

Lucy watches cafe owner Tom from the window; he is someone who used to be her friend, who visited her, who she confided in but who hasn’t acknowledged her for months. He knows that she is there but he cannot speak to her or wave. Left alone for a few days in the flat Lucy has an encounter with stranger Katy which begins her reconnection with life.

The cast comprises Nicola Roy (Lucy), Gavin Jon Wright (Ben), Kirsty Findlay (Katy) and Nebli Basani (Tom). The play is a partnership between In Motion Theatre Company and the Scottish Cot Death Trust and will also be performed as part of the International Conference on Still Births and Sudden Infant Death Syndrome in June in Glasgow.

Performance starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £18/£10 from www.macarts.scot.

Off the beaten track

A brand new Segway experience, enabling adventure seekers to explore the spectacular scenery of the Scottish Borders, is taking place on May 26.

Bowhill House has teamed up with Border Segways to bring the exhilarating activity to the area.

Participants will be able to whizz around Bowhill Estate, both on and off road, during the 25 minute sessions and explore areas of the Estate they may never have seen before.

The sessions take place every half hour between 10am and 5pm and cost £20 per person.

Suitable for those aged 12 and over. Training and safety equipment will be provided.

To book a spot, call 07432 662 384 or visit www.bordersegways.co.uk.