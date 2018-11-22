Santas abound at this year’s Harestanes festive activities

A barrage of Santas will be arriving at Harestanes, Jedburgh for an early festive debut.

Harestanes Happening 2, a 30-minute interactive Christmas performance suitable for the whole family where children will get the chance to meet Santa in his magical Nordic grotto, and the popular Santa Fun Run and Family Walk are back for a second year at the Ancrum facility and offer an exciting opportunity for families to get into the festive spirit.

The Harestanes Happening activities start in mid-December and run all the way through until Christmas Eve (Thursday-Sunday) while, on Sunday, November 25, wannabe Santas are invited to take part in either a 5km Fun Run or a more leisurely 1.5km stroll through the scenic Harestanes woodland which will be festively decorated by local school children.

Santa Run organiser Lori Lee from Live Borders Sport and Development said she was looking forward to growing the event from last year.

“This event is an ideal day out for those already in the festive spirit as well as those who need some extra encouragement,” she added.

“Mass participation events such as Santa Runs have been making a splash up and down the country so we are excited to bring this event back for the second consecutive year and trying to make this event a must do family event on the festive calendar in the Borders.”

Harestanes Manager Michael Scott says it will be a busy time for his staff with the influx of Christmas activity.

This year’s winter events at Harestanes will build on the success of last year’s Christmas activities,” he said.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming more families and groups keen to take part in the Santa Fun Run and Family Walk and, also, Harestanes Happening 2.

“It was fantastic to see so many people from right across the Borders enjoy themselves last year and I expect an even bigger response this year as Santa’s adventures continue.”

Tickets are available from www.liveborders.org.uk.

All participants in the Santa Fun Run and Family Walk will receive a Santa Suit (child ticket includes a Santa Hat) so the whole family can look the part while they tackle the course as well as a free hot drink in the Harestanes Café after the event.