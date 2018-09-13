One-woman show celebrates women’s strength and courage

Bonnie Fechters is an inspiring collection of stories and songs about women’s activism and struggle throughout the world and over the centuries.

In a warm and intimate performance at Eastgate Theatre, Peebles, on Saturday, September 15, Morna Burdon brings the songs and stories of real people to life in Bonnie Fechters: Songs and Stories of Hope and Resistance; a show which was a sell-out success at the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe.

Devised, performed and directed by Morna Burdon, the show celebrates women whose courage, love, inventiveness and human spirit have changed all our lives forever.

A ‘Bonnie Fechter’ is someone who stands up for themselves or for what they believe in, and in this production Morna Burdon takes the audience on a journey of celebration and inspiration as she weaves a tapestry of songs and stories shedding light on remarkable women whose quiet courage and achievements have often remained hidden and unsung.

Discover the names of Scottish women targeted as witches, hear tales of the girls who survived the Magdalene institution for ‘fallen women’; explore the 1976 ‘Strikers in Saris’ protest and many more as the show journeys from Scotland to Vietnam; from civil rights and labour activists to the late 19th century Syrian refugee whose son became a famous writer; from the wee Scottish girl who played the pipes outside prison gates to support the Suffragettes, to the modern photographer who rode horseback in Mongolia with her six-year-old daughter to record the lives of women there.

Burdon says, “I am so delighted to be touring Scotland with this show because it highlights women from throughout Scotland as well as abroad who have faced and stood up to injustices and oppression over the centuries as well as highlighting achievements and progress still to be made.

Their stories are inspiring for all of us – women and men alike - and the songs are too!”

Following the performance, there is an invitation for audience members to stay behind and share stories of women from their own lives and communities who have also been bonnie fechters.

Morna gathers material wherever she goes and enjoys hearing from the audience after each show.

Bonnie Fechters starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets £14 from www.eastgatearts.com.