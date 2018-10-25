New comedy takes a sideways look at world climate change

Let’s Inherit the Earth, a punk musical comedy, promises a rather different look at the issue of climate change.

Written by Morna Pearson, one of Scotland’s most original and witty playwrights, the play opens in 2031 when Adele has just hit number one with her new album, 43.

Meanwhile, somewhere in the Caribbean, three turtles stare in disbelief at the expanding swathe of seaweed that threatens their habitat. It also spreads towards luxury, beach-front condos owned by the super-rich Mucklefannys from the Highlands and the Storskinkas from Sweden – but their only concerns are the threat to property prices and the quality of their cocktails.

Produced by Dogstar Theatre in collaboration with leading Swedish independent theatre company Profilteatern, the play is performed by an intriguing Scottish-Swedish cast at the Eastgate Theatre, Peebles on Friday, November 2.

The stellar cast includes Scottish actors Matthew Zajac, Dogstar’s Artistic Director and Sarah McCardie with Sweden’s Lina Hognert, Jan Karlsson and Tobias Morin.

Dogstar’s recent Scandinavian collaborations have included the award-winning Mungo Park – Travels in the Interior of Africa with Mungo Park Theatre of Denmark and Factor 9, which opened at Profilteatern’s theatre in Sweden as part of Umea 2014 European Capital of Culture

Swedish designer Ulla Karlsson will bring the play’s anarchic world of crisis to life with songs, music and sound from Jonny Hardie and lighting by Martin Ogland.

Described as one of the most anarchic, timely and memorable shows at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe, it explores our varied responses to climate change, from the arch materialist who flatly denies its existence, to those who are obsessed with preparing for it, come what may.

And some do go to extraordinary lengths. In Moray, where sea levels are rising, Jane and Grant have stocked up on weaponry, an inflatable canoe and marmite, in case of an ‘event’.

Elsewhere, in Sweden, forest fires threaten all; Josef, Tove and their child Lukas frantically pack their belongings, but are undecided whether to also bother rescuing granny.

Dark, funny and absurdist, Let’s Inherit the Earth is performed at the Eastgate Theatre on Friday, 2 November at 7.30pm.

Tickets £15 fromwww.eastgatearts.com.