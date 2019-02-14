les mis and more

One of the UK’s favourite musical theatre tours, Beyond the Barricade, is coming to Hawick on February 22.

Past performers of the musical, Les Misérables, recreate the West End and Broadway musical hit songs with amazing authenticity, in a blockbusting two-hour show that is considered to be one of the UK’s favourite musical theatre concerts.

This brand-new show for 2019 will include many of the best numbers that have made Beyond the Barricade popular.

The 20th Anniversary concert features David Fawcett (Valjean), Andy Reiss (Enjolras & Resident Director for the National Tour of Les Misérables), Katie Leeming (Eponine) and Poppy Tierney (Cosette), together with a live band, capturing the feel of the original orchestrations of the chosen musicals.

So, what can the audience at Hawick Town Hall expect?

Show Director, Andy Reiss tells us, “We take our audience on a journey through some of the greatest stage musicals including Miss Saigon, Phantom of the Opera, Blood Brothers, The Lion King, Hamilton and, of course, Les Misérables.”

A former Les Misérables performer himself, Reiss goes on to say, “I wanted to make sure the songs were true to the original versions so that the audience could invest in sitting and listening to a concert version but be completely immersed in the storytelling of each particular song.”

“Live Borders is proud to be hosting the epic Beyond the Barricade as part of their 20th anniversary tour. Hawick Town Hall is a fantastic venue, and we really can’t wait to see these high-quality West End performers come to the local hall for what will be a night of incredible music for all the family,” says Hamish Moir, Events and Programming Officer at Live Borders.

Beyond the Barricade starts at 7.30pm on February 22 at Hawick Town Hall.

Tickets £22 are available from www.liveborders.org.uk or 01750 725480.