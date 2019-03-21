it’s fun to be a nun

Innerleithen is set to be transported to 1970s Philadelphia later this month as Innerleithen & District Operatic Society present their latest production, Sister Act.

Based on the 1992 film starring Whoopi Goldberg, this funny, funky, fish-out-of-water story will bring Mass to the Memorial Hall.

The show sees a brash lounge singer and wannabe star, Deloris Van Cartier (Nicola Watt) witness her gangster boyfriend Curtis (David Paterson) commit murder, forcing her to flee to the nearest police station. She reports the murder to Officer Eddie Souther (Douglas Russell) who pledges to protect Deloris until she gets a chance to testify against Curtis. Eddie concludes that the last place anyone would think to look for her would be in the nearby convent but while Deloris may think she just has to lay low, Mother Superior (Pam Graham) soon informs her she is expected to dress and behave as a nun while she is there. The story follows Deloris’ futile attempts to fit in, her inadvertent corruption of convent life as well as the unlikely friendships she makes along the way. But can a personality that big really stay hidden, even when her life depends on it?

Fans of the film may recognise the storyline but a series of original songs bring this tale to life. Rest assured while you may not know these songs when you arrive you are sure to be singing them when you leave. From the wit and humour of songs like I Haven’t Got A Prayer and Lady In The Long Black Dress, to the depth and sincerity of The Life I Never Led and the eponymous Sister Act.

With lots of colourful characters, a few surprises and show-stopping chorus numbers this is a production that really packs a punch... and that’s just the nuns!

Sister Act runs at Innerleithan Memorial Hall from March 25-30 at 7.30pm with a matinee performance on Saturday 30th at 2.15pm.

Tickets £12 from 0845 224 1908 or go online to www.idaos.org.uk. Tickets also available at the Thrift Shop, High Street Innerleithen.