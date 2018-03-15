Interactive music and magic from the Slumber Sisters

National Theatre of Scotland and Catherine Wheels Theatre Company present a new immersive theatre show for children and families!

Eddie and the Slumber Sisters, a whimsical, heart-warming fable blending music, magic, and imagination, is at the Volunteer Hall, Galashiels on Saturday, May 5.

Blending music, magic, and imagination, Eddie and the Slumber Sisters is a heart-warming fable which explores the realities of grieving through the eyes of a child.

Eddie might be quiet and reserved by day, but at night her dreams are increasingly wild, chaotic and sometimes terrifying. It’s been like this ever since her gran died; and Eddie’s gran was a one-off; bright, exuberant and silly, but most importantly she was Eddie’s best pal, the one person she could really talk to about everything.

Enter the Slumber Sisters: an all-singing trio whose job it is to monitor our dreams and ensure that our night-time wanderings remain healthy and safe.

Armed with an infinite supply of imaginative remedies, they’re ready to lead Eddie safely through the night and use her dreams to nurse her as she comes to terms with losing someone she really loves.

Created and directed by Gill Robertson and stars Chiara Sparkes as Eddie. Written by Anita Vettesse and designed by Karen Tennent. The music is by Danny Krass and lighting by Lizzie Powell.

Director Gill Robertson’s previous work with the National Theatre of Scotland include HOME East Lothian, Something Wicked This Way Comes, and Martha, which toured schools as part of the inaugural Theatre in Schools Scotland project in 2016.

Eddie & the Slumber Sisters is recommended for all dreamers aged 8 and over.

Performance starts at 2pm. Tickets £10/£8 available from www.liveborders.org.uk.