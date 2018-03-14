Hilarious farce from Lauder Amateur Dramatic Society

Lauder Amateur Dramatic Society (LADS) presents a brilliant farce not to be missed.

Round The Houses, by Diana Raffle, is a fast paced farce which mixes mishaps with misunderstandings, leading characters and audiences from one plot to the next!

With divorce proceedings pending, Helen and Lionel Simpson (played by Karen Nelson and Roddy MacLeod) instruct estate agent Simon Allcock to put their grand home, Ridgley Manor, on the market.

Before doing so the unscrupulous Simon, played by Steve Aitchison, decides to use the house for a romantic assignation with his “accommodating” secretary.

However, his carefully laid plans are dashed with the arrival of his hapless assistant Bernard, a seductive French doctor, Bernard’s rather odd wife Deirdre and the formidable W.I. thespian, Miriam.

Mayhem erupts, producing much hilarity from a play packed with amazing one liners, double entendres and innuendo.

It’s a real romp of mistaken identities and other shenanigans.

This fast-paced comedy, with missing clothes, mistaken identities and a cow, can be seen at Lauder Public Hall from Wednesday, March 21 to Saturday, March 24.

Performance, produced by Margot Douglas, starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets £8 (Wednesday) £10 (Thursday, Friday, Saturday) from Keystore, Lauder, include a glass of wine/soft drink and cheese.

To book a table call Gail on 01578 722885.

Art @ Ancrum

The beautiful village of Ancrum will host a long weekend of exhibitions and demonstrations on May 5-7.

With 32 artists participating in exhibitions and demonstrations in various venues throughout the village paintings, illustrations, ceramics, textiles, wood, sculpture, jewellery and more, there will be a wide variety of professional art and design-led work to view and purchase.

In the Cross Keys there will be an exhibition of art called “Absent Friends”, containing work by artists who are not taking part themselves, but whose work we admire.

This year’s charity is the “Border Macmillan Centre: Extension & Refurbishment Project”. Collecting cans will be dotted around for contributions. Full details at www.artatancrum.org.uk.