Hi ho, hi ho, it’s off to Selkirk we go

Breaking with tradition somewhat, the Association of Selkirk Clubs and Societies held their panto after Christmas at the town’s Victoria Halls last Thursday and Friday.

However, the show had everything you would expect from a traditional panto.

Stealing the show somewhat were the obligatory dames, Tapioca and Semolina, played by John Nichol and Graham Coulson.

Their “Wee Paper” skit was truly hilarious, doing what amateur groups do best, taking local news and events and making fun of them.

Taking the boos and hisses to the max was Sandra Oliver as the wicked old Queen, whose beauty was questioned by a piece of bedroom furniture, which told her stepdaughter Snow White was the fairest of them all.

The eponymous lady, played by the inimitable Fiona Gallagher, hit every note asked and put in a splendid performance.

Tapioca and Semolina (John Nichol and Graham Coulson) get their laughs from the Wee Paper.

And Kyle Fairbairn played the prince with just the right amount of innocent charm to get away with saying words like “forsooth” and “alas”, and added to his ability to hold a tune, his future in productions such as these looks good.

Also worthy of mention is Kenneth Gunn’s simperingly Stanley Johnston-esque delivery of the Lord Chamberlain’s lines; Lara Fairbairn’s enthusiastic portrayal of Peter; and the bumbling duo of henchmen, Fred and Bert, played by Derek Brown and Jim Terras.

No Snow White story is complete, of course, without the dwarves, here played by seven remarkably talented young lads, and Jimmy Gibb, whose talents are also undoubted.

And with a plethora of accomplished youngsters in the chorus and dancing groups, future directors are going to have some tough choices to make for alloting parts.

Snow White and the prince (Fiona Gallagher and Kyle Fairbairn)

One strange, unexpected part was the finale, in which the entire cast sang a medley of songs from Les Miserables. While it was performed well, it was a tad out of place in a family panto. One feels they should have left the audience where they began, with a smile.

However, on the whole, it was a tremendous performance from the Souters. And one which should have people queing for tickets for their next spectacle.