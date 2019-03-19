Enjoy a play along with your pint in new pub theatre event

Borders Pub Theatre launches in the Scottish Borders with a special event in The County Hotel, Selkirk on Saturday, March 23.

Borders audiences now have a new way to enjoy the best of new writing on their doorstep, with the launch of this exciting new playwriting initiative, which aims to promote and encourage new writing in the region.

Audiences will be treated to an evening of new writing inspired by the theme, In the Beginning. The wildly different interpretations of this theme will be directed by Caitlin Skinner, founder of Village Pub Theatre and local director Clare Prenton. Borders actors Emma Archibald, Matthew Burgess, Emily Larner and Vivien Reid will perform the 10-minute pieces.

The short plays being performed at the first event include:

Mozart & Salieri by Thomas Clark - a second-rate composer plots a terrible revenge against his god-gifted rival.

Secretly Edgy by Jules Horne - a councillor’s last-ditch mission to market the Borders.

It’s Pronounced Stow by Campbell Hutcheson - a Borders Railway passenger reacts to a train cancellation.

Borders Pub Theatre has been founded by playwrights who were originally part of the Scottish Borders Playwriting Programme run by Playwrights’ Studio, Scotland. Fiona Sturgeon Shea, Creative Director of Playwrights’ Studio, Scotland said: Borders Pub Theatre is a testament to the hard work, talent and dedication of the core group of playwrights who first came together in Hawick in 2017, under the mentorship of Jules Horne. It has been an absolute privilege to witness the development of their dramatic skills and confidence in themselves as fully-fledged playwrights. We are indebted to Jules not only for her expert tutelage but also her detailed knowledge of the cultural sector in the Borders, and the needs of individual artists.

“We have been overwhelmed by support for the Borders Playwriting Programme from the local community, particularly the upwards of 70 writers who participated in workshops or attended rehearsed readings. With this level of interest and involvement, I have every confidence that BPT will create important momentum and a lasting legacy for playwrights and audiences in the Scottish Borders and beyond.”

Performance starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are £3 on the door.