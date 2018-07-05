Energetic, exotic, eclectic - the boys are back in town

Get ready to party like there’s no tomorrow when The Ladyboys from Bangkok arrive at Eastgate Theatre, Peebles on August 29.

Celebrating 20 diamante decorated years, The Ladyboys of Bangkok Wonder Woman Tour takes Britain’s number one cabaret show to a whole new level.

The entertainment never lets up as the attractive seductiveness of Hollywood and the stylish glitz of Las Vegas meets the great traditions of classic British music hall. With some favourites of the last 20 years re-imagined, spectacular costumes, choreography and, of course, hilarious comedy,

Wonder Woman celebrates in style with iconic appearances including Cher, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Diana Ross, even Wonder Woman herself and the “practically perfect in every way” Mary Poppins. From Comic Con to the catwalk, this year’s show has it all.

The UK’s number one cabaret production was created for a one off appearance at the Edinburgh Festival in 1998 after a small production was seen by producers Carol and Phillip Gandey in Pattaya over 22 years ago. Since then the show has grown in size and strength to claim the crown of the UK’s favourite touring cabaret show.

This exciting theatrical experience attracts a huge diverse audience from all walks of life and age groups who come to watch amazing choreographed dance routines , over 400 stunning sequined costumes in a dazzling two hour show performed by the most beautiful stunning showgirls in the world,,, who just happen to be boys! Oh and a grumpy dwarf from Oldham.

Trevor Jones, one of Peter Kay’s regular sidekicks and star of the original Star Wars films, has been with Gandey world class productions for nearly forty years and is a firm favourite for our audiences, appearing in the show as the only non Thai cast member. Trev adds a huge comedy element to this outstandingly glamorous production, alongside the fantastically funny Lady Boy,,. Ole.

No-one leaves without a smile on their face and a song in their heart. Escape the drab greyness of everyday life and revel in a colourful bubble of laughter, beauty, glitz and music.

The performance starts at 8pm. Tickets £20 from www.eastgatearts.com.