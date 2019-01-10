Creative ageing festival invites entries from local groups

Luminate, Scotland’s creative ageing organisation, celebrates our creative lives as we age.

Following six rewarding and successful annual events from 2012 to 2017, Luminate’s nationwide festival will now be biennial.

This is to allow Luminate to run a year-round programme of activities and creative ageing work, which has proved fruitful, industrious and worthwhile; allowing older people to connect with Luminate outside the festival format.

The Luminate festival programme will take place across the length and breadth of Scotland from Wednesday, May 1 to Friday, May 31.

The format will remain the same and groups, organisations and artists are invited to put forward their own activities and events for inclusion in the 2019 Luminate Festival programme.

These need to be aimed at older people or have a theme related to ageing.

The process is now open with a deadline for applications on Monday, January 28.

Examples of past projects include Development Days for older emerging artists in Galashiels, Glasgow and Inverness led by Magnetic North Theatre Company, Still Moving with Sara Boles which aimed to improve stability, strength and mobility in a fun and safe environment and drama workshops at Eastgate Theatre, Peebles for the 50+ age group.

Anne Gallacher, Director of Luminate said: “We are very excited about the return of the festival in May and look forward to receiving a wide range of proposals and to working with old friends and colleagues as well as new ones.

We are also grateful that our programme is made possible by Creative Scotland’s Regular Funding, and by the continued support of Age Scotland, the Baring Foundation and Baillie Gifford.”

Luminate Scotland also offer two new bursaries to support older artists in their professional development and to make new work. Open to artists aged 50 or over who have recently begun a new artistic career, the bursaries range between £500 and £2,000 and can support artists in learning new skills, undertaking mentoring, coaching or professional training, or travel expenses

For further information and to apply visit www.luminatescotland.org/luminate-proposal, or telephone 0131 668 8066 for a hard copy application form.