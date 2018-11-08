Can Agatha solve the mystery of the village hall murders?

Kelso Amateur Dramatic Society’s first production in a few years will be Agatha Crusty and the Village Hall Murders.

Written by Derek Webb, the murder mystery spoof features Agatha Crusty (pronounced Croosty) - a crime novelist who is also pretty adept at solving crimes.

When Agatha is invited by her sister-in-law Alice to spend a few days with her in the village of Chortelby it’s not long before she gets caught up in a series of murders which seem directed at members of the All Saints Village Hall committee.

First to go is Wendy, who plunges down the stairs and breaks her neck, just before the play opens – which saves finding any one to play her part of course – then Barry is found wellies up in a water butt behind the church hall just as the play starts, gone before he can even make an appearance.

And then we discover Maisie Grimm the cleaner, sorry Cleaning, Sanitation and Hygiene Operative, is still mourning the loss of her husband who recently accidentally blasted himself into the hereafter while cleaning his shotgun

From Toby, the vicar, and Eleanor, chair of the committee, the cynical, congenitally unhelpful caretaker Harry Knott with his jaundiced and unsympathetic view of life to identical twins Olivia and Oliver Truscott-Pratt (the world’s first identical twins of different sexes), there are plenty of suspects.

Investigating the murders is D.I. Twigg who picks up on clues that are not there, takes words literally or out of context, mangles the Queen’s English, leads inquiries down blind alleys and when Agatha reveals her theories he jumps on her success like a drowning man on a lifebelt – claiming her results as her own.

With an investigating officer as incompetent as D.I. Twigg, there are plenty of laughs as the murders begin to pile up.

But, while packed full of wit and very funny scenes, this is also a genuine murder mystery with an ingenious plot which will tax the little grey cells of the audience at the same time!

Agatha Crusty and the Village Hall Murders will be performed at the Tait Hall in Kelso on Thursday, November 15 to Saturday, November 17 at 7.30pm.

Tickets £8 and £5 are on sale at Hector Innes or at door on night.

Book for meal before show at Waggon Inn and mention the show and get 10% discount when booking.