A Midsummer Night’s Dream comes to Abbotsford House

The Three Inch Fools present Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Abbotsford on Friday, July 13.

Five actors, with all manner of musical instruments and plenty of character-swapping, perform an inventive take on Shakespeare’s popular comedy as part of their national summer tour.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream is a comic tale of runaway lovers, beguiling potions and an unfortunate individual who gets turned into a donkey...

When four star-struck lovers decide to elope into the woods, little do they know things are about to get a lot more complex. Add to the mix a mischievous sprite and a motley crew of mechanicals attempting to rehearse a play, and anything could happen.

The five-strong company of Fools bring the magical world of the forest vividly to life in this new production, in a way that is certain to delight and surprise those already familiar with the play, and to enchant those who have yet to discover its joys.

Audience members are invited to arrive early, and to bring a picnic to enjoy, to add to the festival atmosphere of the performance, and to make this a midsummer night’s dream of their own.

“We want to show Shakespeare off to everyone and excite a whole new generation of Shakespeare lovers to get to know his plays in all their vibrancy,” says Three Inch Fools Co-Founder and Director James Hyde. “Through our own high-paced performance style and musical talents we would say we have found our own unique take on Shakespeare.”

The Three Inch Fools specialise in bringing Shakespeare to life in innovative and unexpected ways, through bold choreography and mystical sound-worlds, working with award-winning composer Stephen Hyde. Original music plays a central role in this production, cleverly helping to elevate Shakespeare’s text from the page, and to recreate the same lively atmosphere that Elizabethan audiences would have experienced.

Over the years, The Three Inch Fools have performed in venues ranging from castles and cathedrals to bookshops and seaside piers – all the world’s a stage! They are particularly excited to be returning to Abbotsford for the third year running.

This open air production starts at 7pm. (In the event of bad weather the play will be held in Ochiltree’s café.)

Tickets £14 from www.scottsabbotsford.com.