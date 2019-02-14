A hilarious, but not altogether crazy, look at a crazy world

Splinters Productions’ performance of Get A Life is a startling view of the crazy world we live in.

Get A Life is written by David Henry Wilson whose plays have been performed in the Sheffield Crucible and Leicester Haymarket and whose novel, The Coachman Rat, received critical acclaim on both sides of the Atlantic. His children’s books, especially the Jeremy James series and Superdog series, have been translated into many languages.

Get A Life features two acclaimed Scottish actors John Shedden and Finlay McLean (plus skeleton).

Finlay McLean has worked extensively in theatre, radio, film and TV and has appeared in numerous dramas including: Rebus, Taggart and Rab C Nesbitt.

He has also appeared in a number of films such as Regeneration, Senseless, A Risk Worth Taking and Hector.

Shetland born, John Shedden’s distinguished career in broadcasting and theatre embraces everything from Shakespeare, Chekhov, Pinter, Beckett to solo Fringe First winning plays such as Every Inch a King (on David Garrick). He created the role of Stan Laurel in Mr Laurel and Mr Hardy which transferred from the Traverse to the Mayfair, London.

Get A Life is a series of weird and wonderful sketches, so wacky and off-the-wall, they will boggle your mind.

Audiences will meet a variety of hilarious characters from the land of the living (and the dead).

Judge the judge, be starstruck by the astronomer, eavesdrop on the Prime Minister and the President, witness two extraordinary interviews as Hamlet and Shylock return to rewrite their stories! You can even throw your undies at Wolf (the heartthrob) Humperhoven!

Out of this kaleidoscope of theatre, social satire, politics and parody, emerges a startling view of the crazy world we live in!

Over the years, Splinters Productions have been presenting quality, thought provoking shows, including Lady Bracknell’s Confinement – ‘played to daunting perfection by John Shedden’ ; Wendlebury Day – ‘Finlay McLean’s convincing and accomplished performance’ ; Home to Neverland – A Window on J.M. Barrie – ‘a simply stunning production’ ; The Matchmaker – ‘the most moving, the most hilarious and the most engaging piece of theatre I have seen in a long time!’

Get A Life is at Bowhill House, Selkirk on Thursday, March 21 at 8pm. Tickets £12 are available from www.bowhillhouse.co.uk.