The Masked Singer schedule has been confirmed by ITV 📺

The Masked Singer returned last weekend with a double bill.

10 contestants are still waiting to be unmasked.

But how many episodes can you expect this week?

The Masked Singer is back and audiences have a whole host of new identities to work out. Viewers were treated to two episodes last week - and you might be wondering if it will be the same this weekend.

Host Joel Dommett and the judging panel are back for the sixth season of the hit ITV show. The first two celebrities have been unmasked - but there are plenty of surprises waiting in the weeks to come.

Make sure you don’t get confused by the TV schedule this weekend. Here’s all you need to know:

When is The Masked Singer on TV this weekend?

There will be just one episode of The Masked Singer this weekend, unlike the previous week in which fans were treated to a double bill. The show will air on ITV on Saturday January 11 and will continue to air weekly on Saturdays for the rest of the season.

What time does the episode start on ITV?

The Masked Singer will start at 7pm today (January 11). The episode will run until 8.30pm, lasting 90 minutes including advert breaks.

It will be followed by Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win on ITV1. Dancing on Ice will start on Sunday night - for fans of reality shows.

Who has been unmasked so far on The Masked Singer?

The first two contestants have been unmasked after last weekend (4 and 5 January). Spag Bol was revealed to be TV presenter Kate Garraway, while Pegasus was Prue Leith - a judge from Channel 4’s The Great British Bake Off.

There was also a special guest for the first episode with Olympic legend Mo Farrah being under the Giant Joel mask. Who do you think could be under the other masks?