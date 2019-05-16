The Italian Job is new open air cinema’s first screening

Thirlestane Castle is delighted to bring a new experience to the Borders with a series of outdoor cinema screenings.

Working in partnership with Blue Monkey Events, Thirlestane’s first event is on Friday, May 31 with a showing of the original comedy caper The Italian Job which is celebrating its 50th birthday this year.

Starring Michael Caine and Noel Coward, the audience can relax in the tranquil surroundings of the castle garden as Charlie Croker and his team bring Turin to a standstill as they execute their elaborate heist.

Great entertainment with plenty of laughs as Michael Caine and his mob attempt to escape with gold bars in Mini cars and a single deck coach.

This unique cinema experience will kick-off the weekend of the BVAC Classic – Festival of Motoring. This British classic is sure to get everyone in a motoring frame of mind before the castle hosts the BVAC’s annual vintage and classic vehicle show on Sunday, June 2.

Tickets for The Italian Job are on sale now via the Thirlestane Castle website (www.thirlestanecastle.co.uk).

Adults are priced at £10, Children at £6, a family at £28 (2 adults + 2 children) or a party of five at £42.50.

Cinemagoers will need to bring their own seating or hire one of the deckchairs provided (£1.50). Snacks and drinks will be available to purchase on the night. The film starts at 6.50pm.

The castle and Blue Monkey Events have an additional two exciting events planned for later in the year. Another Open-Air Cinema event will be held on September 13 with the film still to be decided.

Then in a first for the local area, they will be holding a Halloween Drive-In Cinema on October 30. Film buffs will be able to have a completely retro experience with a screening of Ghostbusters as it celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. The audience will watch from the comfort of their cars with the film’s soundtrack coming through the vehicle’s radio via a specially tuned frequency.

Edward Maitland-Carew, whose family home is the castle, said: “We are so excited to be bringing this new venture to the Borders alongside Blue Monkey Events. We hope The Italian Job will be a truly unique experience and get everyone in the mood for the BVAC Classic – Festival of Motoring.

For further information, please visit www.thirlestanecastle.co.uk.