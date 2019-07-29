Someone’s been eating my porridge at Bowhill Theatre

If you go down to Bowhill on Wednesday, August 7, you’re sure of a big surprise ... especially if you have locks of golden hair and a particular fondess for other folks’ chairs and porridge.

The intimate theatre at Bowhill Estate, near Selkirk, will host Clydebuilt Puppet Theatre’s rendition of ‘Three Bears’ – a show to entertain audiences of all ages.

Suitable for children aged 3-7, this puppet tale will explore the childhood favourite of ‘Goldilocks and the Three Bears’ through a chap named Steve, who bakes and uses kitchen implements to tell the story.

Tickets for ‘Clydebuilt Puppet Theatre: Three Bears’ can be purchased from Bowhill and cost £8 for over 16s, £6 for children and £20 for a family pass (two adults, two children).

Theatre fun continues into September at the estate as Handlebards returns to Selkirk for an outdoor Shakespearean show – Much Ado About Nothing.

This one takes place place on Sunday, September 1, from 6.30pm in the estate’s gardens, and the energetic Handlebards are set to entertain audiences with a comedic performance full of charm and wit.

Tickets costs £14 per adult and £10 for under 18s, and can be booked by calling 01750 22204.

As reported last week, Borders Youth Theatre launches the summer theatre programme at Bowhill this evening.

The outdoor performance of ‘Lewis Carroll’s Alice Through the Looking Glass’ will take place today from 6.30pm.

Guests are encouraged to bring picnic blankets to watch the imaginative tale with the magnificent country home of the Duke and Duchess of Buccleuch as a backdrop.

Tickets for ‘Alice’ can be purchased from Bowhill or by emailing info@bordersyouththeatre.co.uk. They cost £7 for over 16s, (£5 conc) and £20 for a family pass (two adults, two children).

Sarah Richardson, visitor services and marketing manager at Bowhill House and Grounds, said: “We love to host plays, performances and puppet shows here at Bowhill and we’ve got three brilliant events coming up.

“I’m sure the Borders Youth Theatre will put on a fantastic performance on the lawn and Clydebuilt Puppet Theatre and Handlebards always go down well with our visitors so we can’t wait to welcome them back.”