scots rock legend

Scottish rock legends Big Country are to perform at Innerleithen on July 12.

They will be performing songs from their multi-million selling album, Steeltown, to mark its 35th anniversary as well as performing their greatest hits. The title track Steeltown was written about the town of Corby, telling how many Scots went to work at the Stewarts & Lloyds steelworks at the height of the Great Depression, but later found themselves unemployed when the steelworks declined in the 1980s.

Big Country was formed in 1981 by guitar playing founder members Stuart Adamson and Bruce Watson. Both natives of Dunfermline, they were initially driven by a shared vision of widescreen guitar melody, harmony and lyric. The classic Big Country sound was further enhanced by the arrival of drummer Mark Brzezicki and bassist Tony Butler.

The band broke massively worldwide with the release of the album’s classic singles Fields Of Fire, Chance and signature song In A Big Country, which went on to become massive worldwide hits, selling over two million copies and driving The Crossing to three prestigious Grammy nominations in the USA.

The run of success continued throughout the 1980s when Big Country appeared at Live Aid in London followed by further successful album releases The Seer which included the bands biggest UK hit, Look Away. The 1990s saw Big Country land the special guest slot on the Rolling Stones Voodoo Lounge European tour and several shows in the UK and Ireland with Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page and Robert Plant.

In August 1998 they were once again invited to open for the Rolling Stones on their Bridges to Babylon tour in Europe prompting Mick Jagger to say that Big Country were “one of the best opening bands we ever had”.

You can see Big Country live at Innerleithen memorial hall on July 12 at 7pm. Tickets £25 are available at www.onthebrinck.co.uk or at The Hub on the High Street in Innerleithen.