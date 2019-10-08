Psychedelic Furs back in Scotland and ready to release first new LP for almost 30 years

Reunited alternative rock act the Psychedelic Furs play the latest of only a handful of Scottish shows tonight, October 8, since reforming almost 20 years ago.

The band, formed in London in 1977 and together from then until 1992 and since 2000, can be seen at Glasgow’s O2 Academy, supported by the Wendy James Band.

For any fans of theirs in the Borders, though, a trip south to Newcastle’s O2 Academy tomorrow, October 9, might well be more convenient.

Tickets cost £32.80 for either show. For details, go to academymusicgroup.com/o2academyglasgow or academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

It’s been 28 years since the group, led by brothers Richard and Tim Butler, put out the most recent of their seven albums, World Outside, a No 68 hit in 1991, but they’re now lining up a long-overdue follow-up, they say.

Bassist Tim, 60, told our sister paper the Yorkshire Evening Post that their forthcoming album for idependent label Cooking Vinyl is expected out early next year, adding: “N99% of the songs were written in, I’d say, the last year and a half.

“We’ve been writing songs since we got back together, but the more recent ones were the ones we’ve been immediately happy with.

“We still have other ones that we could work on another time. These ones just came together with the band quickest.”

“We’re very happy with the outcome.”

The Psychedelic Furs’ most successful album to date was 1987’s Midnight to Midnight, peaking at No 12, and they’ve also notched up two top 30 singles – Heaven a No 29 in 1984, and Pretty in Pink, a No 18 upon its re-release in 1986.