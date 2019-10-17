Polish off your pirouette with free classes at Fiona Henderson school of dance in Peebles

A Peebles dance school is the only Scottish entrant shortlisted for the finals of the Dance School of the Year Awards – and it’s celebrating by offering free adult classes.

Teachers at the Fiona Henderson School of Dance – current ‘Gold Winner’ from 2018 in the 200-pupil category – are thrilled to be heading south to Devon for the ceremony.

Contemporary dance is also on offer

It’s a prestigious event as entries are received from across the UK as well as from Europe, Canada and Australia, so for the wee Borders school to make the finals again is a huge achievement.

This year’s judges were industry specialist Sarah Dickinson ARAD and businesswoman and entrepreneur Sarah Cressall. They will join the dance teachers, staff and supporters at the glamorous black-tie ceremony at the Woodbury Park Hotel in Devon later this month.

Anne Walker MBE, a former dance teacher who has founded and run a number of dance businesses and is now a business mentor and author, created these awards to celebrate the industry.

She said: “Dance teachers should be applauded and celebrated.”

Anne added: “So much more than just a teacher – they are almost a substitute parent to many of their students as they are role models, mentors and social workers, offering support, stability and a disciplined approach to life.”

The free adult classes are on offer from Monday to Friday, October 21-25, at the Peebles Dance Studios where anyone new to the studio can come along and try any or all of the 11 classes for free, including ballet, dance for fitness, jazz, line-dancing, contemporary, Highland Hustle, HIIT fitness and even burlesque.

For details, visit www.fionahendersondance.com, or check out the school’s Facebook page.