Pianist Andrew steps in to Old Parish Church in place of poorly Anna Fedorova

In last week’s Southern we highlighted an exciting upcoming concert by Anna Fedorova, who was due to be playing on Sunday, November 3, for Kelso Music Society at the town’s Old Parish Church.

Very regrettably she has been forced to cancel her concert under doctor’s orders. It’s hoped that she will make a quick recovery.

However, American pianist Andrew Tyson has stepped in to fill the breach at very short notice.

Tyson, who has strong links to Sir Mark Elder and the Halle Orchestra, has come up with a beautiful and unusual selection of pieces by Ravel, Albeniz, Scarlatti, Liszt and two early 20th-century composers, Federico Mompou (1893-1967) and Cecile Chaminade (1857-1944), who many may not know, but who produced very interesting and moving works for the piano.

Winner of the 2015 Géza Anda Competition in Zürich, as well as the Mozart and Audience Prizes, Andrew Tyson is quickly establishing himself as a distinctive and important musical voice.

He performs regularly across Europe, North America and further afield with orchestras such as the Hallé, Moscow Virtuosi, National Orchestra of Belgium, North Carolina Symphony, Osaka Symphony Orchestra and SWR Symphony Orchestra Stuttgart.

In recital, Tyson, pictured right, performs in venues including the Kennedy Center in Washington DC, London’s Wigmore Hall, Hong Kong City Hall and the Zurich Tonhalle.

The society would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused by this unavoidable programme change. Doors open at 7.30pm.