One-off Borders gig for Liverpudlian Acoustic Blues veteran

Acoustic blues singer-songwriter Raphael Callaghan brings his personal brand of blues to the Borders Blues Club, Innerleithen, on Friday, May 3.

The Liverpudlian guitar and harmonica player is travelling from his new home in North Wales for this one-off gig, where he will open for Kwak, the popular Fife band.

Raphael was part of the British blues boom of the ‘60s but he is said to be producing his finest work now. Three tracks from his current CD, Said And Done, were broadcast by Paul Jones on his BBC Radio 2 blues show and it was also named Blues Album Of The Year by BBC Radio Merseyside.

This is his first visit to Scotland since opening for Eric Bibb at Fringe By The Sea Festival, North Berwick, two years ago.

Borders Blues Club is at the Vale Club, doors open 7.30pm, tickets £5.