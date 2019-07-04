Not to be missed show for George Michael fans

Fans of George Michael and Wham! are invited to Hawick to embark on a musical journey of George’s biggest hits.

The George Michael Story, which celebrates his music, his life and his generosity, comes to Hawick Town Hall on Friday, July 12.

With a live band and video screens supporting the show, including video footage of George and interviews with the man himself, The George Michael Story starts with George in the Wham! days in the early eighties and moves onto the Grammy Award-winning Faith - Michael’s debut solo album.

The latter part of the show features George’s more mature hits, and touches on some of his emotional and heartfelt songs. And the night culminates in a finale that is guaranteed to surprise the audience and have them singing along.

George sold over 115 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling music artists of all time. He had seven number one hits in the UK Singles Chart and eight number ones on the US Billboard Hot 100.

He was well-known for his philanthropy, and in his memory, 5% of ticket sale profits and 20% of merchandise sale profits from this show will be donated to his favourite charities: ChildLine, Terrence Higgins Trust, Comic Relief, Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity, Macmillan Cancer Support, Cardiomyopathy UK and Project Angel Food.

The George Michael Story starts at 7pm on July 12 at Hawick Town Hall.

Tickets from £21 available at www.liveborders.org.uk.