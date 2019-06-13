non binary gender explored

Visitors to the Scottish Borders Book Festival will have an opportunity to see the one-person play, 147Hz Can’t Pass by emerging artist, Ink Asher Hemp.

Ink has developed this piece as part of Scottish Youth Theatre’s Making Space - a programme which supports young artists aged 16 – 25 to develop their own theatre work by offering time, space and guidance for a fixed period of time.

The performance develops into an imaginative, poetic monologue which examines the intricacies of coming out as trans non-binary. It is an honest,

thought-provoking piece of theatre which is both enjoyable and educational.

Last November, Borders Young Creatives attended ‘Chrysalis’ a Youth Theatre Festival at The Traverse Theatre in Edinburgh, where they saw three pieces

of theatre, one of which was particularly memorable: 147Hz Can’t Pass, an honest, unapologetic and relatable introduction to a trans non-binary experience today.

They decided they wanted to bring this piece of theatre to the Borders, and as a result of a new partnership between themselves and the Scottish Borders

Book Festival, 147Hz Can’t Pass will be shown as part of the book festival.

Ayliffe Rose, Youth Arts Mentor at charity Live Borders said, “Borders Young Creatives is excited to be bringing 147Hz Can’t Pass to the Borders Book Festival. After seeing the performance, the young people have worked hard to bring the show to the Borders, and we look forward to sharing this important piece of theatre with a new audience.”

Using movement, poetry and projection 147Hz Can’t Pass is a celebration of introduction to a trans non-binary experience.

147Hz Can’t Pass is performed on Saturday, June 15 in the Orchard Marquee, St Mary’s Road, Melrose at 6pm.

Tickets from £7, are available from www.hubtickets.co.uk/bordersbookfestival.