New understanding of theatre history from Borders author

A two-volume Illustrated History of British Theatre and Performance has been written by Borders author, Robert Leach.

This ground-breaking book, by former Edinburgh University lecturer and freelance theatre director, radically refocuses our view of live entertainment in Britain: starting with the Romans, it tells the two thousand year story of the theatre in Britain – the great actors, the tragedies, the riots and the naughty gossip.

It is told in vivid detail, with more than 450 illustrations, many in full colour, and brought right up to date with a final section on ‘digital performance’.

Leach explodes the convenient myth that the history of the theatre is mainly about London’s west end. He shows how theatre and live entertainment have always derived much of their appeal and their originality from performances in the provinces. And often the most striking performers have come from minority communities, women or gay people. Thus, the book notes how the first troupe of black entertainers in Britain appeared at the court of James IV of Scotland.

The theatre of the period of the Enlightenment (the second half of the eighteenth century) was led in Scotland by a brave and brilliant actress, George Anne Bellamy. When her new theatre in Alston Street, Glasgow, burned down before it had even opened, Bellamy had a temporary booth erected and insisted on performing there, much to the delight of her Glaswegian audiences.

But An Illustrated History of British Theatre and Performance covers not only the development of the legitimate theatre from before Shakespeare’s day to our own times, it also has chapters on seaside entertainments, the traditional circus, ‘happenings’, stand-up comedy, and more. At £175 per volume, this work is not cheap, but it is sure to change fundamentally our perceptions of what made our grandparents and great-grandparents – and indeed, their grandparents and great-grandparents – laugh, cry, tremble, cheer and jeer.

The Illustrated History acts as an accessible, flexible basis for students of the theatre, and for pure fans of British theatre history there could be no better starting point.

An Illustrated History of British Theatre and Performance is published by Routledge (London and New York) and is available at www.routledge.com or all good bookshops.