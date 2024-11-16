Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Katie Taylor faced Amanda Serrano in a rematch of their epic 2022 fight.

It was the co-main event and streamed on Netflix as part of Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson.

The bout has been hailed as an ‘all-time classic’ but it had a contentious conclusion.

The fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson was not the only highly-anticipated bout taking place during the night. Irish boxer Katie Taylor took on Amanda Serrano in a rematch of their blockbuster 2022 bout.

It was billed as the co-main event and it earned rave reviews on social media. The first fight between the pair - which was styled as For History - took place at Madison Square Garden in New York two years ago.

Taylor won the first fight on a split decision and fans had been eagerly awaiting a rematch. The pair met again in the ring in Arlington, Texas as part of the main card for Netflix’s live boxing coverage on Saturday November 16 (for UK audiences).

Ahead of the fight, British viewers were warned that they could land a £1,000 fine if they watched the Netflix livestream without a TV licence. Jake Paul was crowned the winner after eight rounds against Mike Tyson - but fans were not particularly impressed by the event.

Who won Taylor vs Serrano II?

(L-R) Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano. Photo: Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix | Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix

The ‘epic’ rematch of the 2022 fight took place in Arlington in the early hours of Saturday (November 16) and proved to be just as much of a classic as the previous match-up. However it did end in a slightly controversial fashion as Taylor won on a narrow points decision from the judges - with all three scoring it 95-94 in favour of the Irish legend.

The BBC reports that the crowd booed Taylor after she retained her light-welterweight title - Netflix’s unofficial scorecard had Serrano winning when the bell rang at the end of the 10th round. Taylor won the first match-up on a split decision which was also contentious at the time.

But despite the result, fans and journalists were in high praise for the fight. Writing for The Guardian, Donald McRae called it a “magnificent but blood-soaked epic fight” with the BBC’s Kal Sajad calling it “another classic”.

It means that Katie Taylor has gone 2-0 against Amanda Serrano.

Will there be a third Taylor vs Serrano fight?

Despite the controversial end to the fight, fans have been left wanting even more. After a pair of “all-time” classic bouts, there are calls for a third match up.

One fan tweeted: “Need a Serrano-Taylor trilogy after this. Epic rematch of an all-time classic fight.”

It has not yet been confirmed if there will be a third fight between Taylor and Serrano.

Did you watch the boxing event on Netflix? What did you make of the livestream and what was the match of the night? Share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].