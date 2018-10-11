Wonderful programme of music from acclaimed duo

On Saturday, October 20, local world class violinist, Gina McCormack, accompanied by pianist, Nigel Clayton, will perform in Melrose Parish Church Hall.

Gina, who lives in Galashiels, makes frequent BBC 3 broadcasts, has led the Sorrel String Quartet for thirteen years and has recorded twelve CDs for the Chandos label.

Nigel is professor of piano at the Royal College of Music in London, and performs, worldwide, both as a soloist and with chamber groups.

His most recent concerts have been in Taiwan and Japan, where he is becoming an increasingly regular performer.

They will start the concert with Schubert’s beautiful Duo in A major, followed by ‘La Fontaine D’Arethuse’ by the Polish late Romantic composer Karol Szymanowkski which depicts a fable about a young hunter who chances upon a young goddess dancing by a river.

Debussy’s Sonata in G minor, the composer’s last work, comes next. This sonata was part of a projected cycle of six sonatas for various instruments, of which only three were written. A powerful piece, this is followed by Fauré’s Romance for violin and piano. The concert concludes with Richard Strauss’s Sonata for violin and piano, Opus 18, in classical form with three movements which is noted for its lyrical beauty and its technical demands made on both violinist and pianist.

Concert starts at 7.30pm. Tickets at the door: £14 for non-members of the Melrose Music Society. Free for accompanied school-age children.

For further information visit www.melrosemusicsociety.org.uk.

The Rhinestone cowboy himself, Sydney Devine, will be bringing his award winning show to Langholm on October 18.

For fifty years Scottish country and western singer Sydney Devine has been entertaining audiences through television and on stage. Sydney has sold 15 million albums worldwide - which many of today’s pop stars would love to sell. The show will feature great favourites like Maggie, Tiny Bubbles, The Answer to Everything and lots, lots more.

See the one and only Sydney Devine singing the great old country standards in his inimitable fashion, slide guitars, bluesy beat, and yodelling tones at the Buccleuch Centre, Langholm. Tickets from www.buccleuchcentre.com.