Wilton Lodge Park summer bandstand series launched

Music lovers are in for a treat this summer at the Elliot Bandstand, Wilton Lodge Park in Hawick.

The bandstand’s summer season kicks off local fiddle group the Riddell Fiddles this weekend (June 3).

All performances take place every Sunday from 2pm to 4pm and are free to attend.

Among the highlights of this summer’s bandstand series are popular local band, Scocha, who play on Sunday, July 8 while there are a number of other impressive acts providing a wide selection of music.

Wilton Lodge Park’s events manager Gordon Webber said: ‘I think we have got another great season of music for our 2018 series, with our regular performers joined by a number of new acts.

“To mark the Year of Young People, we will be well represented with singer songwriter Millie, Act I, Music Singalong for All Ages and the return of the Teries in Tartan, a group of talented young dancers and musicians from Hawick, for the International Dance Festival.

“An added highlight for the programme will be Hawick’s own Scocha who will take to the bandstand for their long awaited series debut.

“We continue to receive sponsorship support from Johnstons of Elgin towards the summer music series, which makes it even more of a community event.”

The bandstand music programme will also feature the Stevie T band, String Theory in the Park, The Humble Scribes (Kevin Wilson and Ronnie Templeman from North Shields), Hawick Sings in the Park and the return of the popular Massed Brass in the Park at the end of the summer.

The summer events programme and refurbished Elliot Bandstand are part of Wilton Lodge Park’s £3.64 million regeneration project, which is funded by Scottish Borders Council and Heritage Lottery Fund. For more information visit www.facebook.com/wiltonlodgepark.