Weather forecast is Thunder and Rain heading for Peebles

Thunder and Rain – a stylish four-piece from Colorado’s Rocky Mountains, are heading for Eastgate Theatre on March 27.

With their roots in traditional bluegrass and folk, Thunder and Rain have created a distinctive style that one critic has described as “recalling the early days of 10,000 Maniacs”. It’s high praise indeed for a band that manages to seamlessly blend their favourite elements of bluegrass, country, pop and alternative rock to create their own take on American roots music traditions.

Fronted by singer-songwriter Erinn Peet-Lukes, the band also sees the classical talents of Ian Haegele on upright bass, the smooth sounds of Chris Herbst on Dobro, the crisp chop of Dylan McCarthy on mandolin, plus, for their upcoming spring tour, the gorgeous melodies of fiddle player Natalie Padilla.

Between them, the band perfectly supports Peet-Lukes’ heartfelt songwriting and delicious vocals with strong country grooves, lush harmonies and rich instrumental direction.

Formed by Peet-Lukes in 2013 when she moved to Colorado from New York, it wasn’t until 2017 and the release of Start Believing, the band’s second full-length album, that the UK media really began to prick up its ears – with scores of strong reviews.

Having played across the US, Canada and Ireland, Thunder and Rain are now touring the UK for the first time, with their date in Peebles marking the last night of the tour before the band heads home to play in Denver.

Performance starts at 7.30pm on Wednesday, March 27. Tickets £15 from www.eastgatearts.com.

Be part of living history at Robert Smail’s Printing Works.

There’s an opportunity to be part of the latest chapter of history at the National Trust for Scotland’s Robert Smail’s Printing Works in Innerleithen.

On Sunday, March 24, the printing works is holding a Volunteer Drop In Day from 12 noon to 3pm for anyone interested in getting involved in bringing this unique Trust property’s story to life for visitors. The team will be on-hand to explain the benefits of volunteering for the charity that protects Scotland’s national and natural treasures.

The works is looking for enthusiastic volunteers to join the team in a range of roles including tour guiding, working in the gift shop and maintaining the courtyard garden.