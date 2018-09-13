vocal power galore

The only singer to receive a standing ovation after her first song returns to the String Jam Club on September 22.

No-one will ever forget Chastity Brown’s first appearance back in January 2015. The phenomenal reaction to her first song continued throughout the evening, and kept the audience enthralled.

Chastity “weaves a spell that evokes the spirit of Roberta Flack and Woody Guthrie” (Acoustic Magazine). This truly phenomenal Tennessee-born Americana-soul singer has been described as a “rocking, rolling encyclopedia of roots music.” Her songs are raw, gritty intense and poetic and her extraordinary voice will by turns hit you like a steam train and then touch you gently with a delicate feather. This is the place where R&B, roots and contemporary song collide head-on.

Chastity grew up playing the saxophone and drums in a gospel church before she started to write and sing her own songs. Now, with five acclaimed albums under her belt, Chastity’s work has generated nothing short of a storm of attention and rave reviews.

She no longer sings gospel music but sounding like a young Mavis Staples, she writes songs that are carried deep in the American psyche, the hunger, desperation and confidence that runs through our times.

This music speaks in volumes of both heritage and history as well as the current times, weaving together a poet’s lyrical ear and a soul-laid-bare quality, embracing both the personal and the political, covering topics of identity, yearning, belonging, love and passion. It’s the real deal.

Hailed by the music press, including American Songwriter, The Times and many others, as well as appearing on ‘Later ... With Jools Holland’, her star continues to rise with accelerating speed.

The most powerful element of Chastity’s music is her solo live performances. She is an artist who feeds off the energy of the audience, and she gets better and better as that power and intensity builds over the evening.

Exciting, enthralling and exhilarating, Chastity really can sing the blues off a pair of jeans. It doesn’t get much better than this.

Doors open at 7.30pm. Tickets £15 are available from The County Hotel on 01750 705000 or Eventbrite.