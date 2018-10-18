Unmissable music and comedy for the winter nights

A host of talent is on offer at the Buccleuch Centre, Langholm this autumn.

Country and folk musician, singer-songwriter Charlie Landsborough performs on October 27 as part of his Scottish tour.

Charlie is generally recognised and categorised as a country singer, however, as his fans will tell you, country music is only one part of his live shows and music catalogue.

Winner of ‘Best Songwriter’, ‘Best Song’, ‘Best Male Vocalist’ and ‘International Country Album’ Charlie’s talent and chart-topping records received the ultimate recognition in 2011 when he was inducted into the British Country Music Hall of Fame - a wonderful achievement for any artist.

Come along for a memorable evening of beautiful ballads, folk, blues, country, rock ‘n’ roll, pop, gospel and anthems with the immensely talented Charlie Landsborough.

Concert starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £23.50.

Join stand-up comedian, poet, improviser, and TV stalwart Phill Jupitus for over an hour of tales, laughs and diversions on November 2.

Watch in delight and/or horror as this experienced funny man drags laughs out of the chaos of his own life and the uncertain world that surrounds it. Phill became a familiar face when he started as team captain on BBC2’s pop quiz Never Mind The Buzzcocks in 1996, which went on to run for 19 years.

He also appears as a regular guest on QI (BBC2) and Alan Davies As yet Untitled (Dave), and in 2012 returned to television stand-up for the first time since 2000 with an appearance on Live at the Apollo (BBC1).

Malcolm Pitt delivers a powerhouse and breathtaking performance as the iconic Lionel Richie on November 3 in a high octane show which includes all the greatest hits; ‘Easy’, ‘Say You Say Me’, ‘Stuck On You’, Dancing On The Ceiling’.

Back by popular demand on November 9 are The Legends of American Country. Ireland Europe’s no. 1 country music show returns with another fantastic night of toe tapping country classics, showcasing highly acclaimed tributes to Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Tammy Wynette and Kenny Rogers. The show features four fantastic singers who are all backed by the superb Keltic Storm band and coupled with an authentic stage set that will transport you all the way to Nashville and back.

