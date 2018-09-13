Tribute show celebrates past and present country music

Country music fans are in for a treat on Saturday, September 15 when Europe’s leading multi-tribute show arrives at Hawick Town Hall.

As seen in London’s West End and featured on Sky TV, Country Superstars take us on a journey back through time to meet some of the most influential country music icons in history.

This truly unique show is hosted by Sarah Jayne, who has been performing as Dolly Parton for over 25 years and is a leading tribute to the Queen of Country.

Sarah Jayne’s homage to the star will include some of Dolly’s biggest hits including 9 to 5, Jolene, Coat of Many Colours, Love Is Like a Butterfly, I Will Always Love You and Islands in the Stream.

Such is her popularity Sarah Jayne even played for VIP Guests at the behest of Dolly Parton herself on two World Tours at the O2 Arena London while, she was described by Kenny Rogers as, “Europe’s leading tribute act.”

Sarah Jayne told us: “I’ve always loved Dolly Parton, I think she’s a great role model to people of all ages from being a successful performer and fun loving theme park owner to a successful businesswoman and philanthropist.

The Country Superstars experience is a renowned tribute act bringing a polished and lavish show to the Borders.

Each artist not only looks and sounds like the country star they portray, these professional performers transform themselves through hours of practice at their craft.

Vocal impersonator Andy Crust co-hosts and the show also includes the Tennessee Allstars Band while tribute acts include Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash, Billie Jo Spears, Kenny Rogers, Willie Nelson, Tammy Wynette, Garth Brooks, John Denver and Glen Campbell.

Ben Lamb, Facilities Manager for charity Live Borders, who caretake the Town Hall, said: “Country Superstars promises to be a night full of great music, nostalgia and fun. “We are investing time, effort and budget into a series of live music evening performances across the town halls in the Borders to ensure these valuable community assets facilitate lively, fun and high quality events for all locals as well as visitors.”

Performance starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £21.50 are available from www.liveborders.org.uk/centres_and_venues/performances.