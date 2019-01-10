Travelling by Tuba deliver quirky classical musical gems

Travelling by Tuba, one of the UK’s most successful classical music duos, entertain Hawick Music Club on Sunday, January 20.

This irrepressible pair, comprising of Chris Cranham on tuba, wind and brass and Stewart Death on piano, wind and brass, promise an afternoon that is interesting, informative and lots of fun!

They tell the story of the tuba from its early origins with wind and brass instruments from all over the world. The audience will see a Swiss Alpine Horn over one thousand years old, a Roman cornu and a Zulu Warriors Kurdu horn. From the East a pair of Tibetan Dungs played by the Buddhist monks and a Chinese Dragon-Headed trumpet. The Cimbassa will be introduced - a cross between a tuba and trombone with its own unique sound.

A musical repertoire to enhance this array of instruments ensues beginning with The Hungarian Dance No 5 by Brahms. A selection of African spirituals follows with three beautiful melodies: My Lord what a morning, By and By and Deep River.

Handel’s first oboe concert is next, then a transcription of the third movement of Mozart’s fourth concerto for horn - which is full of fun and life, and the world of brass bands is represented with George Doughty’s, Variations on Grandfathers Clock.

The second half opens with Ole Schmidt’s concerto for tuba. He was permanent guest conductor at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester when Chris and Stewart were students there and Chris performed the concerto with the composer conducting the RNCM Symphony orchestra.

Two Moods for Tuba follows by Donald Swann-he was asked to write them by Gerald Hoffnung. Then The Flight of the Bumble by Bee-Rimsky Korsakov who composed this piece as an orchestral interlude for his opera the Tale of the Tsar Saltan.

The representative song of The Walt Disney Company, When you wish upon a star, from Pinnochio and other classical and jazz gems conclude the performance. Much of this music is featured on their latest CD ‘Travelling By Tuba 111 - The Tuba has landed’.

Having been established for 27 years, Travelling by Tuba is now on its final tour so this performance is not to be missed!

Travelling by Tuba perform at the Heart of Hawick at 2.30pm. Tickets £10 from www.heartofhawick.co.uk.