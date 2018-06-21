Tide lines at stow

Tide Lines, who have just completed a national sell out tour, are to headline this year’s Stowed Out Festival.

Stowed Out Festival goes from strength to strength, still punching above its weight and putting together a line-up that many national promoters would be happy to see trading their stages.

This year’s Saturday headliners, Tide Lines, are four young guys originally from the Highlands of Scotland. Their roots run from the Hebridean Islands to Lochaber through Alness and Lossiemouth to Glasgow.

Forged from the literature and music of the areas they grew up in Tide Lines meld romantic, rural life with a record collection of classic American songwriters. Imagine, if you will, a 70s Springsteen and an E-Street band of bagpipes and electronics! It’s a Tenth Avenue Freeze Out but not one made in New Jersey.

Whilst still in their early 20s singer, Robert Robertson, and multi-instrumentalist Ross Wilson, were a substantial part of Scottish super-group Skipinnish but left to set up their own band in late 2016. Two became four and four became Tide Lines when Alasdair Turner (guitar & bagpipes) and Fergus Munro (drums) were recruited. A clutch of digital singles saw a fervent online fanbase grow, consuming in their thousands everything from a limited pressing of their debut record Dreams We Never Lost to a rampant demand for concert tickets.

Growing a fanbase entirely organically Tide Lines have racked up nearly 2 million single track streams on Spotify. Their videos play to hundreds of thousands on YouTube and their social media accounts number followers in the tens of thousands. Finally, in March 2018 with the buzz growing and their shows selling out all over the place Mark Radcliffe gave the band their first national radio airplay for Far Side of the World.

As well as headlining Stowed Out they will play summer festivals in Scotland, England, Denmark and Germany that will fill out the summer of 2018, followed by an extensive UK tour in the autumn.

Also appearing at the festive are The Spook School, Paws, Paper Rifles and Loud Poets.

Stowed Out Festival takes place on August 10-11 in the village of Stow. Tickets are available from www.stowedoutfestival.org.uk.