Three of the best of American folk bands flock to the Eastgate

Eastgate Theatre, Peebles has become the venue of choice for many of the finest musicians touring American roots music.

Three of the very best US bands are coming to Peebles over the summer season.

Next to arrive are The California Feetwarmers, a magnificent seven-piece bringing their fun-loving rendering of ragtime, Dixieland blues and early swing directly from Los Angeles. This is the band that Keb’ Mo’ sought out to provide an air of authenticity when he recorded his BLUESAmericana album. The collaboration won them a Grammy-nomination.

The Feetwarmers are now regular visitors and will this year raise the Eastgate roof on Thursday, July 19.

A little over a week later, on Saturday, July 28, the wonderful Laura Cortese and the Dance Cards then make their Eastgate debut.

An East Coaster, Laura studied at Boston’s prestigious Berklee College of Music, and lists being invited to play at Pete Seeger’s 90th birthday party at Madison Square Garden as one of the highlights of her career to date.

The fiddler/vocalist and song-writer now fronts the Dance Cards and together these four feisty women play Cajun two-stepping and rock and roll swagger with considerable panache and zing.

Looking a little further ahead, Saturday, September 22 sees the return of the irrepressible Betse & Clarke from Kansas City – the heartland of traditional Ozark music. Their music is familiar... and totally different; a fiddle and banjo duo with a sense of adventure.

Formerly of The Wilders, Betse is on tour with Clarke Wyatt who adds finger style banjo to her powerful and beautiful Ozark fiddle tunes.

Betse has maintained her contagious enthusiasm, so the audience can expect lots of laughs, remarkable stories, plus, of course, exceptional music.

All concerts start at 7.30pm.

Tickets for each are £15, £13, or £6 for under 15s, available from Box Office now on 01721 725777, or online at www.eastgatearts.com.