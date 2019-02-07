The Pipes That Time Forgot by Borders piper Matt Seattle

Music is coming to the Borders, but not to venues normally associated with live music.

Hawick, Galashiels and Kelso libraries are all set to host musical evenings featuring Matt Seattle, an expert Borders Piper.

Matt has performed with a range of international musicians, and he also had a starring solo role in the performance by the Scottish Chamber Orchestra of the musical commission for the opening of the Waverley Line.

Now based in Peebles, Matt has been a musician for over 50 years. His own compositions have been recorded by musicians as diverse as Scottish lutenist Rob MacKillop and Northumbrian piper Kathryn Tickell.

Julia Cawthorne, Assistant Librarian at Live Borders said: “Live Borders Libraries are delighted to be hosting this series of three events in libraries by Matt Seattle.

Matt is well respected within the traditional music world and the events promise to be interesting and lively, with each one featuring a different selection of tunes for each library venue, Hawick, Galashiels and Kelso.”

On Thursday, February 28 at the Hawick Library, the performance will feature Walter Ballantyne, Toun Piper of Hawick, The Mystery of the Two Teribus Tunes, and Rattlin’ Roarin’ Willie of Teviotdale.

At Kelso Library Contact Centre on Tuesday, March 12, the performance will be John Anderson, My Jo, Toun Piper of Kelso, ‘An amourous wag in his day’ and tunes of the Yetholm Gypsies.

The finale at Galashiels Library on Thursday, March 28 features Donald Maclean, Toun Piper of Galashiels, Secrets of the Soor Plums and the Braw Lads.

“At Live Borders, we believe that libraries play an essential part in the community and we want to encourage audiences to come and see for themselves the wide range of services we have on offer,” explains Julia Cawthorne.

As a charity, Live Borders aims to support creative communities by providing entertainment, professional support and creative outlets.

These events are part of an interesting and varied programme of high-quality events which aim to attract people into libraries for more than just books.

To book tickets, please call 01750 726400, email libraries@liveborders1.org.uk or visit the host library.

Tickets £5. All performances are 7.30pm – 9.30pm.