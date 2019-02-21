Superb exponents of the Czech string quartet tradition

Kelso Music Society welcomes the Zemlinsky String Quartet on Friday, March 1.

It has been some time now since Czech music has been represented at Kelso Music Society.

The folk music of the Balkans has produced one of the richest streams of European music, full of exciting rhythms and gorgeous melodies which have been developed in the hands of composers such as Smetana, Dvorak, Janacek and Martinu.

On the backs of these wonderful composers the Czech Republic and Slovakia produce some of the finest musicians in Europe and in particular string quartets among which the Zemlinskys are one of the leaders and longest established.

Zemlinsky Quartet is named after the Austrian composer, conductor and teacher Alexander Zemlinsky (1871-1942), whose enormous contribution to Czech, German and Jewish culture during his 16-year stay in Prague was underestimated for decades.

They came together in 1994 and they have won some of the most prestigious competitions such as the London Wigmore Hall, the Prague Spring, Banff and Bordeaux. As an ensemble they have given 1200 concerts, produced 20 CDs and have a repertoire of some 250 chamber works.

While students at the Prague Conservatory and the Academy of Performing Arts Prague, the ensemble was coached by members of renowned Czech string quartets including the Talich, Prague, Kocian and Pražák Quartets.

Their programme includes Smetana’s first dramatic, largely autobiographical and greatest quartet, and Dvorak’s beautiful quartet No13, Op 106, in to which he poured one heartrending melody after another, and which was completed after his return from America. The third work in the programme is Janacek’s Mladi (Youth), a very successful transcription from a wind sextet.

For anyone looking for a feast of sumptuous and romantic melody, nostalgia and great music making this is the one to go to. It is a rare chance to hear one of the Czech Republic’s finest quartets playing north of the Border. Not to be missed.

Renowned for their exhilarating performances and crystal-clear playing, The Zemlinsky Quartet perform at Kelso Old Parish Church on Friday, March 1 at 7.30pm.

Tickets £14 are available from www.kelsomusicsociety.com.