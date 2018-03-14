Superb effort sees Selkirk Silver Band qualify for finals

Members of Selkirk Silver Band had good reason to blow their own trumpet at the weekend, after finishing second in their section at the Scottish Brass Band Championships in Perth.

As well as lifting the James Taylor Memorial Trophy and a cash prize of £100, the Selkirk band qualified for the finals of the National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain, which will be held in Cheltenham on September 16.

Members of Selkirk Silver Band's cornet section strike a winning note in Perth.''Band member Joanne Grieve takes a group selfie of Selkirk Silver Band and their supporters prior to boarding their bus for the return trip from Perth.

In addition, Selkirk Silver Band automatically clinch promotion to the Second Section of the Scottish Brass Band Association.

The band’s bravura performance was very much a team effort, although special mention goes to soloists Issie French (principal cornet), Stuart Kemp (soprano cornet), Les Mallin (tenor horn), Colin Kemp (flugel horn) and Brian Hermiston (euphonium).

A special word, too, for the band’s youngest member, 12-year-old percussionist William Scott. The Clovenfords Primary pupil - whose mother Emma plays tenor horn in the band - only joined Selkirk Silver Band three months ago.

No-one was happier with the result than the band’s conductor, Stuart Black. “I could not be more proud of the band and the way they played,” he said after the result had been announced on the stage of Perth Concert Hall.

“Every member of the band stepped up to the mark, and I couldn’t have asked for more. To see everyone so happy is extremely satisfying.”

Equally delighted was bandmaster Colin Kemp. “I felt we played very well. The balance was good, as was the overall sound, so in other words a good band hall performance on the day. It says a lot for the band to reach the National Finals for the second time in three years, and everyone has worked incredibly hard to get us to this point. Our focus now will be to try and improve on the 10th place we achieved at the 2016 National Finals, while band members will also be working hard to raise funds to enable us to make the trip to Cheltenham.”

The final Section Three placings at Perth were as follows – 1, Newmans & District; 2, Selkirk Silver; 3, Perthshire Brass; 4, Langholm Town; 5, Brass Sound Inverclyde; 6, Dysart Colliery; 7, Buckhaven, Methil Miners; 8, Dunfermline Town; 9, MacTaggart Scott Loanhead; 10, Peebles Burgh.