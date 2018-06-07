Successful season finale for Kelso Accordian & Fiddle Club

The last meeting of the season of Kelso Accordion and Fiddle Club took place in Kelso Rugby Club on May 30.

The evening kicked off with Phil Gillie from Duns playing an entertaining three sets. Next came one of the club’s stalwarts Bill Elliot who finished off with an unusual set which I think was a “Slosh!”.

Charlie McIntee played his usual steady selections before David Corner took the stage, not with his usual concertina but with a Hohner Double-Ray melodion. Bob Liddle then played some sets after which, due to a smaller than usual contingent of local players, Charlie had another shot. The Guest Artiste were The Burns Brothers, John and George, both on piano accordion, with Nicky McMichan on drums. A fine sound the trio turned out too, with highlights in the first half being a new musette tune, “Hazel’s Musette”, a fine set of Shetland reels starting with “The Fencing Post”, and a fantastic quickstep medley finishing with “Who’s Sorry Now”, which showed off both players’ ability for harmony and improvisation.

Following the interval came David Corner again, on fiddle this time and Phil Gille played couple of sets before Bob Liddle finished off the locals’ spot with the French tune “Bourrasque” and a set of jigs.

The Burns Brothers played a cracking second half set. A jazz set had the audience buzzing and this was followed up with a great set of reels with “Moving Cloud” and “Jeans Reel” both getting the harmony treatment from the boys. The half finished with the “Banjo Breakdown” and evergreen favourite “Donald Iain Rankine”.

House band for the evening were Brian Forrest on piano and second box, Bill Elliot and Tom Riddell on drums, Charlie McIntee on second box and Bob Liddle on piano and second box. Thanks to all the local players, hard-working MC Jim Wilson, and all the committee for another good season. Some new faces turned up tonight as well and we hope to have similar good turn-outs in the next season.

The club AGM is on June 13, 7pm in Kelso Rugby Club. We would like to see a good turn out and any volunteers for the committee would be welcome.

The next season starts on Wednesday, September 26 with reigning Scottish Champion, Matthew MacLennan as Guest Artiste! All welcome, pay at the door, 7pm start. Players are free and we would especially like to see young or student players looking for a chance to play in public. See you then!